CBSE Class 10 result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Nine sites were selected for Operation Sindoor, and all nine were reported to be successful. In light of this development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to delay the announcement of results for CBSE Class 10 and 12. However, an official confirmation regarding the revised date and time is still awaited.
Based on previous trends, the CBSE results are typically released in mid to late May. Once announced, candidates can access their results through the official CBSE websites:
• cbse.gov.in
• cbse.nic.in
• cbseresults.nic.in
Students are advised to regularly check these websites for updates.
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check
- Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in
- Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.
- Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?
- Visit the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in.
- Click on Class 10/ Class 12.
- Enter the necessary credentials such as your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit security PIN given by your school.
- Once all fields are filled, click on the 'Next' button.
- An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- Enter the OTP and hit "Submit" to continue.
- After the system verifies your credentials, your DigiLocker account will be activated.
- Click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.
- Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the documents section.
