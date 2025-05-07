CBSE Class 10 result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Nine sites were selected for Operation Sindoor, and all nine were reported to be successful. In light of this development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to delay the announcement of results for CBSE Class 10 and 12. However, an official confirmation regarding the revised date and time is still awaited.

Based on previous trends, the CBSE results are typically released in mid to late May. Once announced, candidates can access their results through the official CBSE websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• cbse.nic.in

• cbseresults.nic.in

Students are advised to regularly check these websites for updates.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of websites

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?