After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, this country eyes India's Akash missiles, Garuda guns ahead of PM Modi's visit, name is...

Brazil has reportedly shown interest in buying Indian-made military systems such as the Akash air defence system, coastal surveillance system, and Garuda artillery guns. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs during a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brazil. PM Modi is currently on a five-nation tour and will be in Brazil from July 5 to 8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025. He will also hold a State Visit during this time. According to P Kumaran, Secretary (East), discussions between India and Brazil will focus on defence cooperation, joint research, training, and technology sharing.

“There will be talks on secure communication systems for the battlefield, offshore patrol vessels, maintenance of their Scorpene-class submarines, and possible partnerships,” Kumaran said. He also hinted at a potential joint venture involving Brazil’s aerospace company Embraer and India’s growing defence manufacturing sector.

One of the key systems Brazil is eyeing is the Akash air defence missile system, which was recently deployed during Operation Sindoor. Akash is designed to protect vulnerable areas and moving military units from various aerial threats such as fighter jets, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. It has a range of up to 35 kilometres and can target threats at altitudes up to 18,000 metres.

The Akash system uses real-time data from multiple sensors and can track and engage several targets at the same time, from any direction. It is also mobile and can be operated in both autonomous and group modes, making it suitable for different battlefield conditions.

Brazil’s interest in Indian defence systems is seen as a major boost for India’s defence exports and international partnerships. If the discussions move forward, it could lead to future joint ventures and stronger military ties between the two countries.