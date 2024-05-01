FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details

Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'

DNA TV Show: Why is IPL featuring Bangladeshi players?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs...,

After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details

After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed

Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow

Bangladesh: Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

As part of lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to buy 850 kamikaze drones, which will be used to equip all three defence forces and the special forces. The Indian Army proposal is at an advanced stage of acquisition.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 12:48 AM IST

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?
Indian Army to buy 850 kamikaze drones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As part of lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to buy 850 kamikaze drones, which will be used to equip all three defence forces and the special forces. The Indian Army proposal is at an advanced stage of acquisition. It is likely to be cleared soon by a high-level meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council scheduled to be held in the last week of this month, Defence sources informed ANI.

As per the proposal to be implemented under the fast-track procedures by the force, the Army will get around 850 loitering munitions along with launchers from indigenous sources, they said. The Indian Army uses a large number of loitering munitions acquired from different sources and is now looking to induct around 30,000 of them in the near future to equip all its fighting forces, they said.

The Army infantry battalions will now have one Ashni platoon each, which will be responsible for operating drones to be used against enemy locations and also in counterinsurgency roles, they said.

The Indian Army heavily utilised drones to target terror headquarters inside Pakistan during Operation Sidoor. India took out seven of the nine terrorist targets on the first day of the operation, which was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Later on, the drones were also used against the Pakistan Army, which came out strongly to defend the terrorists backed by it. The number of casualties in Army strikes was very high and caused heavy damage to the enemy infrastructure on the borders, they said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?
After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs...,
After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details
After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed
Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow
Bangladesh: Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as Indi
'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
'Will shake entire...': What Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement