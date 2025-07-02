After Operation Sindoor, India to receive first batch of Apache helicopters on..., know their combat capability

Since the success of Operation Sindoor, India has been focusing heavily on strengthening its defence capabilities. In this scenario, the Indian Army will now receive the first batch of Apache combat helicopters. the Defence Ministry signed 13 contracts worth Rs 19.82 billion.

Since the success of Operation Sindoor, India has been focusing heavily on strengthening its defence capabilities along the border with Pakistan. In this scenario, the Indian Army will now receive the first batch of Apache combat helicopters. The delivery will be made after a delay of more than 15 months, and the helicopters will be deployed on the western border. The Army Aviation Corps had requested combat helicopters in March 2024 in Jodhpur, but even after around 15 months, the Apachae helicopters have not been delivered.

The US has missed the deadline for the delivery of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters many times. India and US signed a massive USD 600 million deal in 2020 under which the delivery was expected to be made by May-June 2024. This timeline kept shifting until now when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to hasten the deliveries of the GE F404 engines, to power LCA Tejas, and the helicopters.

The supply chain disruption caused a massive delay in the deadline, the last of which was December 2024. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had in August 2021 placed an order worth Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404 engines with GE Aerospace to run the India-built Tejas Mk-1A. Their delivery was also delayed by a year and a half and came in April 2025.

Sources told the India Today that deliveries are most likely be expected to be made in July. They also informed that the delay is due to technical issues faced by the US.

The Pahalgam attack forced Delhi to order emergency procurement of more technologically advanced defence equipment. For this, the Defence Ministry signed 13 contracts worth Rs 19.82 billion (USD 231.6 million). Most important among them are Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR) and very-short-range air-defense launchers and missiles.

How strong are Apache helicopters?

The Apache AH-64E helicopters are designed to precisely target and attack the enemy’s defence and are crucial to support the Army’s critical operations. These are highly advanced choppers which are built with agility, firepower, and modern targeting systems. The Indian Army need these attack helicopters to strengthen its arsenal.

The Indian Air Force has in its arsenal 22 Apache helicopters which are separate from this order.