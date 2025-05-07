Days after the deadly Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kasmir (PoK) and successfully destroyed structures linked to terror outfits.

Days after the deadly Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kasmir (PoK) and successfully destroyed structures linked to terror outfits - Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the success of 'Operation Sindoor', Col Sofia Quraishi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media on execution of the operation. Col Quraishi played a pivotal role in the successful conduct of 'Operation Sindoor', aiming to avenge the Pahalgam horror.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Sofia Quraishi joined the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999 and rose to prominence in 2016 as the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise. She also played a decisive role during 'Operation Parakram' along the Punjab border following the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001.

Proud parents

Halima Quraishi, mother of Col Sofia Quraishi, hailed 'Operation Sindoor', saying "we have avenged the 'sindoors' of our daughters and sisters". In a conversation with news agency ANI, Quraishi said, "We have avenged the sindoors of our sisters and mothers... Sofiya wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were also in the army."

"She used to say as a child that when she grew up, she would join the army", she added. Meanwhile, Taj Mohammad Quraishi, Col Sofia's father, was over the moon after learning that his daughter played a key role in delivering justice to the victims of Pahalgam horror.

"We are very proud. Our daughter has done a great thing for our country... Pakistan should be destroyed... My grandfather, my father, and I were all in the army. Now she is, too", Mohammad Quraishi told ANI.