After ‘Operation Lotus’ allegations, BJP accused of spending Rs 5 crore to ‘buy votes’ in Telangana bypolls

High drama political row has erupted between BJP and TRS in Telangana

As the Munugode bypolls in Telangana are approaching, Cheif Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party TRS has launched a list of allegations against BJP, accusing the party of trying to run 'Operation Lotus' in the state and poach MLAs.

Ahead of the Munugode by-election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Munugodu assembly candidate Rajagopal Reddy illegally deposited money into the bank accounts of BJP leaders to distribute it to the voters.

"Illegal transfer of money by K. Rajagopal Reddy, contesting candidate from BJP party from 93-Munugode Assembly Constituency, through to various individuals party leaders, firms and companies for the distribution in Munugode Constituency by for the voters - Request to take action immediately including seizing all accounts," read the letter written to the ECI.

TRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar asked the EC to take immediate action on this complaint and alleged, "We have a clear source of information that, Transfer of Money to local residents/companies / Firms of 93-Munugode by BJP Candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy from his family-owned company, to a tune of Rs. 5.22 crore for spending that money in the ongoing bye-elections to be held in 93-Mungode Assembly constituency for purchasing the votes".

The letter further elucidated the details of the transfers of funds from Rajagopal Reddy`s companies to the individual's companies/funds and party members including the date on which the money is transferred to companies to the account of these 23 bank accounts all of are located and situated in Munugode Assembly Constituency.

Earlier this week, TRS had accused BJP of trying to poach its MLAs ahead of the crucial bypolls with the offer of Rs 100 crores. KCR's party said that a secret meeting was held in Hyderabad, after which an MLA was offered Rs 100 crores to switch parties ahead of the polls.

(With ANI inputs)

