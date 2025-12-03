FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

AS Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5, India will likely discuss the procurement of Russian made S-400's more powerful version, the S-500 Prometheus defence system. The S-500 is more advanced and has strategic importance.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
PM Modi will likely discuss procurement of S-500 with Putin
Days ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit, the government is planning to procure the advanced version of Russian-made S-400 air defence system, the S-500 missile defence shield. India is likely to discuss the issue during Putin's two-day visit, as per Bloomberg.  

Why is India eyeing S-500? 

India’s success during Operation Sindoor came with the use of the S-400, a surface-to-air missile system, against Pakistan whose around six enemy aircraft it destroyed in May this year. Emphasising on its combat capabilities, the IAF called S-400 a “game changer” during the three-day conflict. 

As India is focusing on improving ties with Russia amid war in Ukraine and post sanctions by the USA, to strengthen its defence, India will discuss the procurement of S-500 Prometheus, much bigger, stronger and strategic than its previous model. The procurement becomes more crucial amid possible threats from neighbours, China and Pakistan, which is likely to pose a threat under the army chief, Asim Munir, whose hostile statements have worsened India-Pakistan relations.  

According to India Today, which quoted sources close to the government, India will push for more advanced S-400 air-defence regiments during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin during the latter’s visit on December 4-5.  

How is S-500 more powerful than S-400? 

The S-500 is manufactured by Russia's Almaz-Antey and what makes it a more advanced air defence shield is its capability to reach much higher altitudes with a longer range than the S-400. More focus is put on its advanced designing technique to particularly neutralise the most commonly used aerial threats in the past few decades, advanced ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and hypersonic cruise missiles. But what makes it more powerful is its technique to deal with certain low-orbit satellites or space-launched threats. 

Talking about its operational capabilities, in contrast to the S-400 which can shoot down targets from a distance of up to 400 km, the S-500 has a range of targeting enemy up to 600 km. At the same time it can target up to 10 ballistic supersonic terminal ICBM warheads flying at jet speed. 

Its capability to engage a target at high altitudes is more advanced a precise than the S-400 as the former can reach an 200 km, which is close to the edge of space, where satellites orbit, than the latter which can only target enemies at an altitude of 30 km. S-500 has a dual use of fighting close to land and high in the air, making it a perfect weapon that can protect India from low to high threats.  

The S-500 Prometheus has an upgraded missile and radar network which are based on two kinds of interceptors-upgraded 40N6M missiles and 77N6-N and 77N6-N1 missiles. 

