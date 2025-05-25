Amid boycott calls for Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, i.e., May 25, said in 'Mann ki Baat' that several families have vowed to spend their vacations in India in recognition of 'vocal for local' calls.

Amid boycott calls for Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, i.e., May 25, said in 'Mann ki Baat' that several families have vowed to spend their vacations in India in recognition of 'vocal for local' calls.

The Prime Minister said that there has emerged a renewed energy in whole country regarding 'vocal for local' campaign. “After this campaign, a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’. Many things touch the heart. A parent remarked, “We will now buy toys only made in India, for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood.” Some families have taken a pledge, “We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country.” Many young persons have taken a pledge to ‘Wed in India’… that they would get married in the country itself,” the prime minister said.

“Someone also said, “Now whatever gift we will give, it will be made by an Indian artisan”, PM Modi added.

Reports have suggested that Indian travellers have decided to avoid travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan following their public support to Pakistan over India's Operation Sindoor -- launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 lives.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale to target Indian bordering regions during the conflict, which came to a halt after the ceasefire understanding between the two neighbours.

Boycott calls resonating through India

Visa processing platform Atlys recently revealed that Indian travellers have responded swiftly by deciding to refrain from travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Within just 36 hours, the platform observed 60 per cent of users exiting visa application process midway.

“The reaction wasn't scattered, it was sharp and behavioural. People didn't need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives,” news agency PTI quoted Atlys founder and CEO Mohak Nahta as saying.