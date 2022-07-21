Search icon
After offering to quit, UP minister meets CM Yogi Adityanath; says will continue on post

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik met Adityanath at 5 Kalidas Marg, the CM Yogi Adityanath's official residence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik on Thursday met CM Yogi Adityanath, saying he put up his all issues before him and will continue on his post.

The meeting came after a letter of Khatik to Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering to quit surfaced on social media. The minister in the letter alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.

Khatik met Adityanath at 5 Kalidas Marg, the CM's official residence here.

"Whatever my issues were, I have put them before the CM. Action will be taken," Khatik told reporters after coming out from the CM's residence.

"The government is running under the leadership of the CM, who has a zero-tolerance policy (towards corruption) and he will continue to work. I will also continue working," Khatik said.

State Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the meeting.

When specifically asked whether action will be taken against officers, Khatik only said, "I have put all issues before him."’

 

