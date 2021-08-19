After objections, PM Modi's idol in Pune temple disappears overnight

Just a day after news broke out about a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune, the PM's statue in the temple has disappeared overnight. This comes after objections were raised by the PMO regarding the temple.

People who passed by the temple on Thursday morning noticed that the PM's idol was missing from the temple. Reports have claimed that the idol is now kept inside the house of a BJP councillor who lives nearby.

Mayur Munde, a 37-year-old BJP worker who lives in Pune built the temple of PM Modi in his premises situated on the side of the road in the Aundh area of â€‹â€‹the city. The statue of PM Modi was installed in this temple with an area of â€‹â€‹about 6 feet x 2.5 feet x 7.5 feet.

A real estate businessman by profession, Munde said, "After becoming the PM, Modi ji has done a lot of development work. He has successfully dealt with issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq."

He said that the Prime Minister's statue and the red marble used in the temple were brought from Jaipur. Its total expenditure was about 1.6 lakh rupees. To protect the statue, thick glass has been installed around it. A poem dedicated to him has also been displayed next to the statue of PM Modi.

Journalist Ali Sheikh, tweeting pictures of PM Modi's temple, said that Mayur Munde spent Rs 1.5 lakh to complete this work. It took about 6 months to build this temple. Munde inaugurated the temple on this Independence Day. Now the people from nearby areas are also reaching this temple to worship PM Modi.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress and NCP have criticized PM Modi's temple, calling it bigotry. Party's state spokesperson Anant Gadgil said, "This is the height of bigotry. On one hand, BJP is removing the names of former prime ministers from government schemes. On the other hand, its workers are building the temples of their leaders (Narendra Modi Temple).