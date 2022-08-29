After Noida woman, Gurugram man caught on cam assaulting security personnel

Photo: Screengrab/ @ZeeDelhiNCRHaryana

After a video of a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida recently went viral showing her shouting expletives, manhandling and threatening security guards, a similar video of a man assaulting security personnel has surfaced from the other part of NCR in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The incident took place in Nirvana Country - The Close N complex in Gurugram. The man who got stuck in a lift appears to lose his cool on the security guards who rescued him in the first place. The security staff allegedly got late in coming to free him from the malfunctioning elevator.

On being freed from the lift, the person is seen aggressively moving towards the staff and then going on to shower slaps on him. When fellow security personnel protested the uncalled aggression, the man reportedly assaulted them too. The incident’s footage was caught on a CCTV installed in the society. You can watch the video HERE.

The security personnel in the society have reportedly stopped all work and shouted slogans in protest of the behaviour of the man. As the video surfaced on social media, netizens have started to come out in anger against the actions of the man, tagging Haryana government handles and demanding action in the matter.

Earlier in the Noida incident, the viral video had captured the woman assaulting the security guards at the Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida's Sector 126 for allegedly taking too long to open the society gates. She was detained by the city police and then sent to judicial custody for 14 days.