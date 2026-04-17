After 'no bindi, no tilak' controversy, Lenskart's old Pongal advertisement triggers another row, details here

This is Lenskart Pongal ad of 2025. The models are celebrating it without Bindi and with weird costumes.

It seems Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is back in the spotlight, this time due to an old Pongal advertisement that's resurfaced, adding to recent controversies. This situation comes shortly after the discussions around Lenskart's grooming policy began to quiet down.

Lenskart's 'No Bindi, No Tilak' controversy

Earlier, a document outlining Lenskart's "Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide" caused a stir online. This guide reportedly included restrictions on religious symbols like bindis and tilaks, while permitting items such as turbans and hijabs, which led to significant public questioning of the company's approach.

In response to the backlash, Peyush Bansal took to social media to clarify the company's stance, emphasising that their policy does not impose any restrictions on religious expressions, including the bindi and tilak. He further stated that the company consistently reviews its guidelines and that the document circulating did not represent their current policies.

— Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

Old Pongal Ad adds new trouble for Peyush Bansal

Despite Bansal's clarification, the discussion evolved as social media users unearthed a Lenskart advertisement for Pongal from January 2025. This advertisement, originally posted on Instagram with the caption, “May your Pongal be full of good food, good vibes, and endless reels-worthy moments with #Lenskart!”, soon became a subject of debate after a user re-shared it and raised questions about its depiction of the festival.

"This is Lenskart Pongal ad of 2025. The models are celebrating it without Bindi and with weird costumes. Next is the image from Pinterest. The real celebration of Pongal. @peyushbansal who gave this idea to create such nonsense ad?"

The re-emergence of this advertisement has amplified the criticism, with many drawing parallels between it and the previous controversy surrounding the grooming policy.



— Prapti Buch (@i_m_prapti) April 16, 2026

Social media reaction

The online community has reacted quickly and with significant force, with individuals voicing their discontent and criticizing the brand's portrayal of cultural aspects.

One user wrote, "@peyushbansal bhai change your media and communication team. They really are screwing the world you so arduously build. They really don't look to be invested in your vision or they won't create such disasters. In all my life I have not seen tamils dress like this in Pongal."

Another comment read, "Dear PM @narendramodi @BJP4India you conducted a operation sindhur on Islamists who removed sindhur of Hindu women. what about indian entrepreneurs , who are eliminating the bindi, and traditions of Hindu women. looks like, we need a operation sindhur -2 for internal wokes."

Even with Bansal's earlier statement, the reappearance of the Pongal advertisement has sustained the controversy. Discussions have now broadened from the specifics of policy wording to encompass the representation of culture within the brand's advertising efforts.