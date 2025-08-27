Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Nikki Bhati's death, another dowry case in UP: Constable husband tries to burn wife alive

A police constable attempted to burn his wife alive in the Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. The 32-year-old woman is fighting for her life in the hospital. Here's everything you need to know about the shocking incident.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

After Nikki Bhati's death, another dowry case in UP: Constable husband tries to burn wife alive
A 32-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after her in-laws allegedly attempted to burn her alive over dowry demands in Amroha district. A case has been registered against six family members, including her husband, her mother-in-law,  and four male relatives, under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder. This horrific case comes on the heels of the Nikki Bhati murder case in Greater Noida, where a woman was brutally killed by her husband, Vipin and in-laws for dowry.

What happened?

According to police, the woman, identified as Parul, a 32-year-old trained nurse and wife of Uttar Pradesh Police constable Devendra, was allegedly set on fire and left battling for life. She is in critical condition in Delhi. Parul's brother has lodged a complaint naming six accused, Parul’s husband Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives identified as Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. According to police, all six accused are currently absconding, and a search operation is underway.

Also read: New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

The victim’s mother claimed that she was alerted by neighbours early Tuesday; however, when she reached the spot, her daughter was badly burnt. “My daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt. She was taken to the nearest hospital but had to be referred to Delhi due to her condition. She is fighting for her life." For the unversed, Parul married Devendra around 13 years ago, and the couple has twin children, a boy and a girl.

Another dowry case after Nikki Bhati's death

The case comes in days after the brutal death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband, Vipin and in-laws after a series of escalating dowry demands in Greater Noida.  Nikki's family claimed they had already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle and jewellery, but demands later rose to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car. Disturbing videos of Nikki in flames have been circulating online, sparking public outrage. So far, the Police have arrested four accused: Nikki's husband, Vipin, his parents, and brother.

