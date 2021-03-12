After Nagpur, THIS district in Maharashtra announces lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the administration in the Akola district has announced a lockdown from Friday till morning. During the lockdown, all shops except essential services will remain closed.

The order was issued was the district administration as the state has witnessed a high number of COVID-19 cases recently.

Currently, there are 4,849 active patients in Akola. So far, the district has witnessed 20,236 coronavirus cases.

In the last 10 days, the district has reported over 4,000 new cases.

At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.

This comes a day after the administration announced lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. The move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed to operate. Vegetable and milk shops, along with other essential services will continue to operate so that people don't face any problems.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state`s caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.