After Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir, NCP's state women wing president Chitra Wagh quits, likely to join BJP

In another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Maharashtra women wing president Chitra Wagh resigned from primary membership of the party on Friday amid speculation that she may join the BJP.

This comes a day after the party's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, the ruling BJP's ally.

According to sources, Chitra Wagh is likely to join the BJP on July 30. Wagh herself could not be reached for comments.

"I am indeed grateful to you for giving me all the opportunities to serve and be the voice of women of Maharashtra," Wagh said in a letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Previously, NCP MLA from Shahapur, Pandurang Barora had joined the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sachin Ahir had joined Shiv Sena and said that he will work towards strengthening the Uddhav Thackeray-led party but won't try to break the former one.

"I will not work to break NCP, but will work to strengthen Shiv Sena," Ahir had said after joining Shiv Sena in presence of the party chief and his son Aditya Thackeray.

"We were in talks for the past few days and now it's happening. I had arranged a meeting between Uddhav ji and Sachin ji and today he is joining our party," Aditya Thackeray mentioned.

He also tied a 'Shiv Bandhan' - a wrist band for party members - on Ahir's wrist to formally induct him into the outfit. Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena never tried to break any party, but they welcome people "who come wholeheartedly."