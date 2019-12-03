After Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, Centre likely to open four new routes for bullet trains

After the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, the Central government is exploring the possibilities to open four new routes for bullet train operations.

The possible four new routes for bullet train operations are Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, and Mumbai-Nagpur.

As a first step to run bullet trains on four important and extremely busy routes of the country, the government has also started a feasibility study. Through this study, the government is conducting detailed research on important aspects such as infrastructure, and the necessary expenses required to open up these new routes for bullet train operations.

The first step of the feasibility study will be to find land to carry forward the projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has set a deadline of 2023-24 to finish the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The bullet train is expected to run at a speed of 300 km per hour over the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmadabad route.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023, Railway Minister told the Rajya Sabha in June.

"This project is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with the financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crore," he said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has encountered many problems on its path. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, after it faced opposition from tribals and farmers who claimed that their lands were being snatched away from them.