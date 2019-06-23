After MP, jailbreak reported in Rajasthan; 3 prisoners escape from Jhalawar jail

Headlines

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

Meet IAS officer Neha Byadwal, studied at IIT, left everything to crack UPSC exam at 24, got AIR...

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

10 foods rich in amino acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

HomeIndia

India

After MP, jailbreak reported in Rajasthan; 3 prisoners escape from Jhalawar jail

While four prisoners escaped from Neemuch jail in MP, three convicts escaped the Jhalawar district jail in Rajasthan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 04:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the day when the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was facing fire after four prisoners escaped from a jail in Neemuch district, another case of jailbreak was reported from another Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. 

The opposition BJP slammed Kamal Nath government in MP after the jailbreak incident. 

In another incident in Rajasthan, three convicts in separate rape cases escaped from the Jhalawar district jail, police said on Sunday. However, one of the three, all of whom are residents of Jhalawar district, was later traced, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Balmukund Rathore (34) of Dug town, Dinesh Parjapati (25) of Moriyakhedi village and Sohan Kumar Suthar (27) of Pidawa town jumped over the 18-foot-high wall using blankets they brought from the barracks, Deputy Superintendent of Jhalawar district jail Rajpal Singh said.

The escape only came to notice during the evening roll call, he said, adding that the inmates have not been traced yet.

Four search teams have been sent at various locations including Madhya Pradesh. Other inmates are being inquired so that they may provide details, if any, regarding the discussion among the convicts before they escaped the jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhalawar Ram Murti Joshi said.

The convicts have been serving terms in separate cases under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Joshi said.

The wall they managed to escape from is laced with electric iron wire fencing and they made a rope from the blankets to jump over the wall, he said.

Four prisoners escape from MP jail

Four prisoners, including two convicted for smuggling drugs and others facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped from a jail in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21) (both from Rajasthan), and Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) - cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail located in Kanavati area, just about 5 km from the district headquarters.

They then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the jail, climbed it with the help of some outside support and sneaked out of the prison compound, jailor R P Vasunai told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Dhoni has sacrificed…’: Gautam Gambhir’s big remark on former captain’s leadership

Meet Kabita Singh, from ordinary housewife to renowned YouTuber, her net worth is...

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

Rajasthan: Family welcomes baby with 26 fingers, celebrates her as divine incarnation

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE