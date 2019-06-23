After MP, jailbreak reported in Rajasthan; 3 prisoners escape from Jhalawar jail

While four prisoners escaped from Neemuch jail in MP, three convicts escaped the Jhalawar district jail in Rajasthan.

On the day when the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was facing fire after four prisoners escaped from a jail in Neemuch district, another case of jailbreak was reported from another Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan.

The opposition BJP slammed Kamal Nath government in MP after the jailbreak incident.

In another incident in Rajasthan, three convicts in separate rape cases escaped from the Jhalawar district jail, police said on Sunday. However, one of the three, all of whom are residents of Jhalawar district, was later traced, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Balmukund Rathore (34) of Dug town, Dinesh Parjapati (25) of Moriyakhedi village and Sohan Kumar Suthar (27) of Pidawa town jumped over the 18-foot-high wall using blankets they brought from the barracks, Deputy Superintendent of Jhalawar district jail Rajpal Singh said.

The escape only came to notice during the evening roll call, he said, adding that the inmates have not been traced yet.

Four search teams have been sent at various locations including Madhya Pradesh. Other inmates are being inquired so that they may provide details, if any, regarding the discussion among the convicts before they escaped the jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhalawar Ram Murti Joshi said.

The convicts have been serving terms in separate cases under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Joshi said.

The wall they managed to escape from is laced with electric iron wire fencing and they made a rope from the blankets to jump over the wall, he said.

Four prisoners escape from MP jail

Four prisoners, including two convicted for smuggling drugs and others facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped from a jail in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21) (both from Rajasthan), and Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) - cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail located in Kanavati area, just about 5 km from the district headquarters.

They then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the jail, climbed it with the help of some outside support and sneaked out of the prison compound, jailor R P Vasunai told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)