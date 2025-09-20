After Mother Dairy, Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST rate-cuts; Check new prices here

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'
Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list of over 700 products offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. Check new prices.
Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list of over 700 products offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. This revision is across the range of product categories including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice-cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread and malt-based drink.
"As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy product,s particularly Ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," Amul said in a statement.
The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help to increase Amul's share of the consumers' revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.
"Through this initiative, Amul continues to strengthen its legacy of serving consumers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers, ensuring that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations," the statement added.
Amul has already taken the initiative to communicate the changes in prices to its trade partners including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers across India, the statement added.