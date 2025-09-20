Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Mother Dairy, Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST rate-cuts; Check new prices here

Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list of over 700 products offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. Check new prices.

ANI

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 09:46 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list of over 700 products offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. This revision is across the range of product categories including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice-cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread and malt-based drink.

Prices revised of 700 plus products

  • Butter (100 gram) will cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62.
  • Maximum Retail Price (MRP) Amul Taaza Toned Milk 1L TP will be Rs 75, Rs 2 less.
  • Amul Gold Standardised Milk 1L TP has been reduced to Rs 80.
  • In the ice cream segment, Tub Vanilla Magic 1L will be priced at Rs 180, less by Rs 15.
  • Amul processed cheese block 1 kg will be priced at Rs 545 which was previously priced Rs 575.
  • The new price of Amul Peanut spread 900 gram will be Rs 300, instead of Rs 325.

"As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy product,s particularly Ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," Amul said in a statement.

The dairy co-operative further added that the reduction in GST will help to increase Amul's share of the consumers' revenue to the producer in a much larger way, so it benefits both producers and consumers.

"Through this initiative, Amul continues to strengthen its legacy of serving consumers while sustaining the growth and welfare of farmers, ensuring that quality, affordability, and trust remain at the forefront of its operations," the statement added.
Amul has already taken the initiative to communicate the changes in prices to its trade partners including distributors, Amul Parlours and retailers across India, the statement added.

