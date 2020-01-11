After meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee heads to anti-CAA protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, and then headed to a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) held by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Prime Minister Modi is a two-day official visit to Kolkata where he will be inaugurating refurbished heritage buildings and participating in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT). Modi's visit coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which is celebrated as the National Youth Day.

Speaking at the demonstration held by TMC's students' wing, Ms Banerjee took a swipe at the Prime Minister.

"It is Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary tomorrow. Some people fly down from Delhi to glorify themselves over his name but we work on Swami Ji ideology throughout the year," Mamata said.

Earlier, Banerjee met Modi and demanded roll back of the CAA and scrapping of proposed NRC. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan.

"While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn," Ms Banerjee told the Prime Minister at the meeting.

The National Population Register (NPR) is a register of usual residents linked with location particulars such as village/town, sub-district, district and state, the government said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been opposed to CAA and NRC from the beginning, even making this into a citizenship issue. Since student protests have become the face of anti-CAA-NRC protests elsewhere in the country, the TMC, too, is looking to mobilise popular support through the party's student wing.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new law. Some of the protests, most of them in Uttar Pradesh where 19 people have been killed, turned violent, following which the police launched a massive crackdown arresting hundreds of protesters across the state.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.