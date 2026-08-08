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Day after meeting PM Modi, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal announces support for delimitation bill

The announcement comes a day after Badal met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, which also led to speculation around an alliance between the SAD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab assembly election.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Day after meeting PM Modi, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal announces support for delimitation bill
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo: ANI).
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced the party's support for the women's reservation bill and the delimitation bill. In a post on social media, Badal said that senior leaders of the SAD had demanded "immediate implementation" of the women's quota bill. The announcement comes a day after Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, which also led to speculation around an alliance between the SAD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election.

In his X post, Badal wrote: "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country." He added: "The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) has already set an example by providing for women’s reservation in its House."

Badal further said that his party has demanded a fair delimitation process that ensures equal representation to all states. The SAD has backed a proposal by the BJP-led Centre for a uniform 50 percent increase in the number of parliament seats for all states. SAD leader Naresh Gujral said the decision was a "very logical thing" for the party to do. "We have one member in the Parliament and we cannot just oppose the two bills for the sake of it," Gujral, a former Rajya Sabha member, said. "We have been supporting women reservation in the Parliament and delimitation is need of the hour," he added.

Earlier, the Akali Dal had opposed the delimitation bill when the central government first introduced it in the parliament in April. At the time, Badal had said that the bill was "highly discriminatory" against Punjab. The SAD had broken its decades-old alliance with the BJP in 2020 over three controversial agriculture laws, which were rolled back by the government after a massive farmers' protest lasting over a year. In the 2024 Indian general election, the BJP had failed to win any seat in Punjab while the Akali Dal bagged only one.

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