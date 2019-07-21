After meeting kin, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ends standoff with Uttar Pradesh govt

A day before, she had been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after she insisted on going to Sonbhadra.

The 26-hour standoff between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Uttar Pradesh government ended on Saturday after she met the families of the Sonbhadra massacre where 10 people were gunned down after a clash this week. A day before, she had been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after she insisted on going to Sonbhadra.



Following the outrage over the Wednesday massacre, Priyanka insisted on travelling to Sonbhadra, but her entourage was stopped and detained at Mirzapur while she was on her way to the victims' families in Ubbha village as the administration had imposed Section 144 in the area.Defiant, she stayed at Mirzapur for 26 hours at a guesthouse in Chunar. "Either let me meet the families or bring them here to meet me, otherwise I will not leave this place," insisted Gandhi, refusing an offer from local administration to furnish a personal bond and leave.She said those who had arrested her and brought her to the Chunar guesthouse were now saying she is free to leave.The deadlock ended in a show of solidarity on Saturday when the women of the victims' families came to the guesthouse itself where Priyanka was being kept and met her. All the women reportedly narrated their ordeal and were overwhelmed by the show of support. There, Priyanka also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.Moreover, she demanded the administration provide a sum of Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased.After the guesthouse meeting with the villagers, Gandhi accused the Sonbhadra administration of not acting in time to prevent the violence over a land dispute. "There are children who have lost both parents, she said.

