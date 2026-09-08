After Manipuri musician beaten to death in Delhi, Northeast community voices outrage: 'We were with his wife, brother'

Manipuri musician and teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh died after allegedly being assaulted in Delhi when he objected to noise and nuisance outside his home, with eight accused arrested.

The death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh after an alleged assault in Delhi has triggered anger across the Northeast and among the Manipuri community in the national capital.

Singh was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, after he objected to shouting and nuisance outside his residence. Police said the incident took place on September 7 and all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended.

Singh attacked after objecting to noise

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged assault was received at Sunlight Colony police station on September 7. The preliminary inquiry found that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his house. When he came downstairs to raise the issue, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

His son Yaiphaba took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, but Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said further investigation is underway.

Manipuri community demands justice

The incident has sparked grief among people from Manipur in Delhi. Manipuri activist and scholar Binalaxmi Nepram, who was with the family, said they remained with Singh's wife, brother and members of the Manipuri community during the day.

"Manipuri musician Tamo Chongtham Vikram was beaten to death in Delhi yesterday. We were with his wife, brother, Manipur community members throughout the day & waited till the post mortem was over at 9 pm yesterday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences"

Pawan Khera questions government over 'culture of impunity'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera blamed both the state and Union governments for what he described as a culture of impunity around public nuisance and rule violations.

"C. Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death. One could dismiss this as an isolated incident of drunken violence. But there is more to it. This happened after years of the government normalising and legitimising loud DJs, public ruckus and the blatant disregard for rules. Instead of enforcing the law consistently, those in power have too often looked the other way - creating a culture of impunity. The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder," Khera said.

Manipur MP seeks exemplary punishment

Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam also condemned the killing and called for strict punishment for those responsible.

"Whether a person is from India's Northeast or the so-called "mainstream" or "mainland" India, life with dignity matters; exemplary punishment must be given to those who have snatched away our beloved Vikram, a gentle soul and gifted, pioneering guitarist! My office and I spent the whole day coordinating with the police, AIIMS, DMCC volunteers, and my brother Vikram's family. Just as I was returning home in the evening, the DCP informed me that eight accused had been arrested."

Manipur CM remembers musician's contribution

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over Singh's death and remembered his contribution to the state's music and cultural life.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for strength and solace to help them bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," he posted.

The police investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the role of each accused in the alleged assault.