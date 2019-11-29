Headlines

After Maharashtra it will be Goa, want to make pan-India non-BJP political front: Sanjay Raut; BJP says Sena is dreaming

Sanjay Raut was asked to respond over court issuing summons to ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal cases in an election affidavit.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 03:33 PM IST

After forming a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has said that they want to make a non-BJP political front in the country. Sena leader Sanjay Raut made this statement a day after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Raut was asked to respond over court issuing summons to ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal cases in an election affidavit.

Speaking on the issue, Raut said, "he didn't know about it... we are now busy in Goa politics... Maharashtra politics is over..." 

Further speaking on prospects over a non-BJP front in the country after Maharashtra, Raut said, "It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to the other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country."

Reacting on Sanjay Raut's comments, Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Goa Forward Party forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena said, "Sanjay Raut forming a coalition with Vijai Sardesai and going into elections, they'll get to know what people of Goa are. Sanjay Raut is dreaming. The reality is that people in Goa have a strong government."

"Looking at the work of BJP government, 10 MLAs of Congress came to BJP. Pramod Sawant is carrying forward the vision of Manohar Parrikar. We will complete not only this 5-year tenure but will also get the next 5 years." Goa deputy CM added.

Earlier, another Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar said, "Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we're 170, number will go up. But there is no doubt that this government has the majority. The 3 parties will perform well for these 5 years and be back for the next 10 years.

