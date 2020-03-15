After Madhya Pradesh, four Congress MLAs in Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha election

In a big jolt to Congress, at least four party MLAs in Gujarat have tendered their resignations ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, sources quoted by Zee News have claimed. The development comes within a week after 22 Congress MLAs resigned in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the Kamak Nath-led government to the brink of collapse.

The four Congress MLAs, who have resigned from the party are — Mangal Gavit, JV Kakadiya, Somabhai Patel and Pradyuman Jadeja.

Already dealing with the crisis in the Madhya Pradesh, the party had shifted its 20 legislators to a resort in Rajasthan. Sources claimed that out of the 20, 15 were flown on Saturday while the rest drove to the resort on Sunday.

Another group of legislators is expected to leave on Sunday amid fears of poaching attempts by the BJP, the sources added. Only 15-20 MLAs will stay in the state to attend the budget session.

The state assembly has 182 seats, out of which 103 are occupied by the BJP while the congress has 73. To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate will require 37 votes. Both parties have enough strength to win two seats each.