After Lulu Mall, this will be India's biggest mall, spread over 28 lakh sq ft, parking for 8000 cars, to open in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, one SHO sent to CBI custody till...

Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

Meet man, who owns private jets, Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Nipah virus: 24-year-old succumbs to virus in Kerala, all close contacts isolated

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

'Was told to die by suicide': Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh recalls harrowing past

8 animals with amazing physical strength

8 animals with amazing physical strength

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

HomeIndia

India

After Lulu Mall, this will be India's biggest mall, spread over 28 lakh sq ft, parking for 8000 cars, to open in...

This vast area will include public spaces, retail outlets, food courts, offices, and the mega mall.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

After Lulu Mall, this will be India's biggest mall, spread over 28 lakh sq ft, parking for 8000 cars, to open in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

By 2027, Aerocity at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to house India’s largest mall, according to a report from The Times of India. Currently, Lulu Mall in Lucknow holds the title of the biggest in the country, followed by DLF Mall of India in Noida.

This development is part of a broader plan to create India’s first aerotropolis—a city near an airport—which is expected to expand eightfold over the next five years. By 2029, Aerocity, which currently offers 1.5 million square feet of leasable space, will add over 10 million additional square feet. An expansion of 6.5 million square feet will follow, transforming the global business district into a hub with 18 million square feet of leasable space. T

This vast area will include public spaces, retail outlets, food courts, offices, and the mega mall.After undergoing this large-scale expansion, the nation’s first aerotropolis will host a mall spanning 2.8 million square feet by 2027, becoming the largest in India. By 2029, the leasable area in Aerocity will have grown to over 10 million square feet in two phases, with a further 6.5 million square feet added to accommodate offices, retail spaces, food courts, and entertainment-focused public areas, bringing the total leasable space to 18 million square feet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement