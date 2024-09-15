India

After Lulu Mall, this will be India's biggest mall, spread over 28 lakh sq ft, parking for 8000 cars, to open in...

This vast area will include public spaces, retail outlets, food courts, offices, and the mega mall.

By 2027, Aerocity at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to house India’s largest mall, according to a report from The Times of India. Currently, Lulu Mall in Lucknow holds the title of the biggest in the country, followed by DLF Mall of India in Noida. This development is part of a broader plan to create India’s first aerotropolis—a city near an airport—which is expected to expand eightfold over the next five years. By 2029, Aerocity, which currently offers 1.5 million square feet of leasable space, will add over 10 million additional square feet. An expansion of 6.5 million square feet will follow, transforming the global business district into a hub with 18 million square feet of leasable space. T This vast area will include public spaces, retail outlets, food courts, offices, and the mega mall.After undergoing this large-scale expansion, the nation’s first aerotropolis will host a mall spanning 2.8 million square feet by 2027, becoming the largest in India. By 2029, the leasable area in Aerocity will have grown to over 10 million square feet in two phases, with a further 6.5 million square feet added to accommodate offices, retail spaces, food courts, and entertainment-focused public areas, bringing the total leasable space to 18 million square feet.

