Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Hundreds of pilgrims gathered at Banganga Darshani gate as the Vaishno Devi yatra resumed after a temporary suspension due to bad weather and maintenance. The yatra began at 6 a.m. from both routes to the hilltop shrine.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
A big announcement has been made by the shrine board about the yatra of Mata Vaishno Devi. The board has confirmed the reopening but made it clear that the final decision will depend on favourable weather conditions and safety clearance along the route. On August 26, 2025, heavy rain triggered a major landslide near Adhkuwari (around the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya), about halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine. 

Hundreds of pilgrims gathered at Banganga Darshani gate as the Vaishno Devi yatra resumed after a temporary suspension due to bad weather and maintenance. The yatra began at 6 a.m. from both routes to the hilltop shrine.
 
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: Check routes, safety guidelines

  • Main track 12 km starts from Ban Ganga in Katra and passes through Charan Paduka and Adhkuwari before reaching the Bhawan. It's the traditional and most commonly used path. 
  • The nearest railway stations to Katra are Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station and Jammu Tawi, both 47km and 31km away, respectively.
  • New track on Tarakhote Marg, about 7 km, built as an alternate route; this path is wider, less steep, and more convenient for elderly devotees. And battery-operated vehicles (e-rickshaws) and ponies are available here.
  • Helicopter service is also operated from Katra to Sanjichhat, just 2.5 km from the Bhawan. It's a better option for people who can't track.
  • Because of the landslide, the first thing devotees can do is to check updates on the shrine board. They are advised to carry a valid ID, follow designated paths, and cooperate with staff. RFID tracking remains mandatory for transparency. 

Jammu: Vaishno Devi landslide death toll rises to 34 as rain batters North India

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is expected to attract large crowds, especially during Navratri (September 22-October 1), now that the path is declared safe. The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26 after a landslide. The reopening is not just about logistics but also reflects the balance between devotion and safety. The yatra is more than a physical track; it is a spiritual calling for many devotees. However, the devotees should stay updated with weather advisories, follow safety guidelines, and use alternate routes or facilities if needed. The landslide tragedy highlights the unpredictability of nature in the Himalayas. 

