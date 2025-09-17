Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Hundreds of pilgrims gathered at Banganga Darshani gate as the Vaishno Devi yatra resumed after a temporary suspension due to bad weather and maintenance. The yatra began at 6 a.m. from both routes to the hilltop shrine.
A big announcement has been made by the shrine board about the yatra of Mata Vaishno Devi. The board has confirmed the reopening but made it clear that the final decision will depend on favourable weather conditions and safety clearance along the route. On August 26, 2025, heavy rain triggered a major landslide near Adhkuwari (around the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya), about halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: Check routes, safety guidelines
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is expected to attract large crowds, especially during Navratri (September 22-October 1), now that the path is declared safe. The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26 after a landslide. The reopening is not just about logistics but also reflects the balance between devotion and safety. The yatra is more than a physical track; it is a spiritual calling for many devotees. However, the devotees should stay updated with weather advisories, follow safety guidelines, and use alternate routes or facilities if needed. The landslide tragedy highlights the unpredictability of nature in the Himalayas.