West Bengal: After law college gangrape case, another woman allegedly drugged, raped in IIM Calcutta's boys hostel, 1 arrested

A woman student at Indian Institute of management Calcutta (IIM-C) was allegedly drugged and raped in the boy's hostel at the business school premises. Police has arrested one male student, after the victim lodged an FIR against against the accused, second year student, second year student Paramanand Toppaunwar, a resident of Bengaluru, at the Haridevpur Police station.

In her FIR, victim accuses that the male student invited her to the hostel for a counselling session. She was then offered a drink, and she became unconscious after consuming it. After, regaining consciousness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her against disclosing it to anyone.

A police officer told PTI, "The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness."

"The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he added. Investgation is ongoing.

'Horrific' rape cases in West Bengal

This horrific incident comes days after a Law College student was allegedly gang-raped in West bengal. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college threatened to kill the victim and later gang-raped her with two other accused. The other accused include Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. Meanwhile, all three accused were arrested after the survivor had filed a formal complaint with the police. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, confessed his "love" to her. However, as the woman refused citing an existing relationship, he pressured her to marry him. Similar to this, another rape and murder case was reported in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical college.