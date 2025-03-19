Amid the ongoing row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday trained guns at the opposition, drawing a comparison to how the United States handled the burial of infamous Osama Bin Laden after killing him in his house.

Shinde pointed out that instead of burying Laden's body on American soil, the US disposed off his body at sea to prevent any glorification of the dreaded terrorist.

During a heated debate in the legislative council, the deputy CM questioned why Aurangzeb was being glorified. "Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed him off into the sea to prevent any glorification", he said.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history", he added.

Nagpur violence

Violence erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area on Monday around 7 30 p.m. after stones were pelted at the police, following rumours that a religious text was burned during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest seeking removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, previously Aurangabad.

As per a PTI report, 34 police personnel were injured. Moreover, 50 people were taken into custody after the violence and a curfew was imposed in parts of Nagpur after rising tensions over the tomb issue.