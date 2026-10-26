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After Kharge's 'Baap' row, Congress leader Danish Ali targets PM Modi with 'Naajayaz Aulaadein' barb

Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali has triggered a fresh political controversy with his 'naajayaz aulaadein' remark while defending Mallikarjun Kharge's comments

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Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

After Kharge's 'Baap' row, Congress leader Danish Ali targets PM Modi with 'Naajayaz Aulaadein' barb
After Kharge's 'Baap' row, Congress leader Danish Ali targets PM Modi with 'Naajayaz Aulaadein' barb (Representative image)
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Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali has sparked a fresh political controversy with his use of the phrase "naajayaz aulaadein" (illegitimate offspring) while defending party president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public event in Patna.

Ali's comments, made amid an escalating war of words between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were directed at political opponents whom he accused of undermining democracy, interfering with elections and attempting to weaken the Constitution.

The remarks came shortly after Kharge's "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" statement triggered a backlash from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress president of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

Danish Ali targets PM Modi: What did he say?

Defending Kharge amid the controversy, Danish Ali warned that those involved in alleged electoral malpractice and attacks on democratic institutions would face consequences.

"उनके बाप भी जाएंगे और उनकी वो नाजायज औलादें भी जेल में जाएंगी," Ali said.

The remark roughly translates to: "Their fathers will also go, and their illegitimate offspring will also go to jail." Ali made the statement while referring to those he described as "vote thieves" and individuals seeking to undermine the Constitution. Although his comments came during a political attack on PM Modi's camp, the quoted statement did not explicitly name the Prime Minister or his family.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say in Patna?

The controversy began on Sunday when Kharge addressed a gathering in Patna commemorating the birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh. During his speech, Kharge accused the BJP-led government of electoral irregularities and alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to manipulate elections. When a person in the audience shouted that Modi would not leave office, Kharge responded, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." The remark triggered an uproar, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress president of crossing the limits of political decency.

BJP announces nationwide protests

The BJP condemned Kharge's remarks and announced nationwide demonstrations on Monday, October 26, demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress leadership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised Kharge, accusing the opposition party of repeatedly targeting PM Modi and his family through personal remarks.

The controversy has intensified political tensions between the BJP and Congress, with Danish Ali's latest statement adding to the dispute over the language used by political leaders. The allegations of electoral malpractice raised by Congress leaders remain contested and have not been established by the remarks themselves.

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