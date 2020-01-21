After Kerala and Punjab, West Bengal to bring resolution against CAA in state assembly

West Bengal will soon become the third Indian state to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act that has sparked massive protests across the country.

A special session of the West Bengal assembly will be held on January 27 during which the anti-CAA resolution will be brought in.

The Trinamool Congress government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all parties to support the resolution.

Earlier, Punjab and Kerala became the two states to pass resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.

Kerala has gone a step further and has approached the Supreme Court against the recently CAA, seeking it to be declared unconstitutional in violation of Article 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Kerala and Bengal have also suspended the work on the National Population Register (NPR), seen as a precursor to a nationwide NRC, with Congress-ruled states also expressing strong opposition to the exercise that is expected to start in April this year.