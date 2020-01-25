After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan government passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), urging the central government to take back the contentious act. With this, Rajasthan has now become the third state to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship act, after Kerala and Punjab.

According to reports, the resolution stated: "The CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before the law for all religious groups in India."

The resolution also sought to withdraw the new fields of information that has been asked for the updating of the National Population Register (NPR). The resolution added that there is a "widespread apprehension" amongst a large section of the population that NPR is a prelude to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Moreover, the resolution stated, the additional information is likely to cause inconvenience to the population at large "without much tangible benefit."

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had expressed their support for the anti-CAA-NRC protesters in the country and said that implementing the citizenship acts all across the country would be "impractical".

Congress may also proceed to pass resolutions against the amended citizenship acts in the legislative assemblies of two other states where the party is in power - Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, Member of Parliament and senior leader of the Congress, Ahmed Patel, had said that the grand old party was mulling over following Punjab's example and bringing anti-CAA resolutions in three other states where Congress is in power - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Soon after, the resolution, tabled on Tuesday, was passed in the Rajasthan assembly today.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had passed an anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly, news agencies reported. The resolution, urging the Centre to repeal CAA, was moved by state minister Brahm Mohindra on the second day of the two-day special session of the state assembly.

This is in line with a similar resolution passed earlier by the Kerala government, against the amended citizenship act, at the state assembly.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.