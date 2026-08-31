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After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign, focusing on government schools

CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign exposed the poor condition of government schools, triggering new entry rules in Rajasthan, student protests in UP and a police case against its founder in Maharashtra.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign, focusing on government schools
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The Cockroach Janata Party's "School Thik Karo" campaign has put focus on the poor condition of government schools in many states. After its exam reforms protest at Jantar Mantar, CJP has now shifted its campaign from colleges to schools.

Rajasthan issues new guidelines after campaign

The CJP encouraged public submissions of images and videos depicting the poor infrastructure of government schools in villages. Following this, CJP teams conducted ground inspections, resulting in confrontations with authorities. In response to CJP’s focus on Rajasthan schools, the state education department issued guidelines requiring permission from principals for any media activities, warning of potential action for non-compliance. 

On August 21, CJP team members were allegedly attacked while inspecting a school in Rajasthan, leading to heated exchanges, pushing, stone-pelting, and damage to car windows. Locals stated they did not want outside political groups interfering in school affairs.

Student protests in UP, case filed in Maharashtra

In Uttar Pradesh, students from government schools organised protests in several districts. In Kannauj, they protested against caste discrimination and tree felling by the principal. Hamirpur students demanded a paved road to their school, while in Unnao, students of residential schools protested over poor food, insufficient drinking water and a lack of teachers. Protests were also noted in Fatehpur.

Also read: Indian Railways' New Update: Vande Bharat timings from Varanasi revised for Ranchi, Deoghar trains; Check details here

According to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's examination of Latur schools in Maharashtra, pupils have fewer amenities than ministers' dogs. He called for the resignation of Education Minister Dada Bhuse. He was later arrested by police for breaking into a school without authorisation. CJP claimed its campaign forced governments to act, while Congress raised school issues in Rajasthan and BJP formed a Gen Z outreach team with Nitin Nabin, Smriti Irani and Vinod Tawde.

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