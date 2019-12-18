After Jamia, Seelampur violence, Delhi Police to use drones to track anti-Citizenship Act protests

After violent protests in Jamia Nagar and Saleempur area of New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the Delhi Police to take preventive steps to tackle further protests, sources stated.

According to sources, a meeting took place on Tuesday between Delhi Police Commissioner and IB chief over the recent protests in the national capital, following which the police have been ordered to keep tabs on agitators, even going to the extent of using cameras and drones to record videos of any further protests, so that necessary action could be taken.

The miscreants identified by the police in the protests could also be taken into preventive detention.

The intelligence agencies have also been ordered to keep track of the activities of people with criminal backgrounds.

On Tuesday, Locals in East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police and vandalized at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles.

To control the situation, police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters. The traffic movement was closed on many routes.

The Delhi Police also arrested ten people over their alleged involvement in violent protests in the area around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday, when students protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act clashed against the police. However, the police have confirmed that the arrested individuals are not students and have a criminal background.

The police had on Monday filed an FIR against 15 people in connection with the conflict, during the course of which agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter.