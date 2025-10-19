FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties

Reports said that passengers broke windows and jumped off the bus to save their lives. Eyewitnesses reportedly said more than 60 passengers were on board the vehicle. Police teams and fire department officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. Read on for more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 02:24 AM IST

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties
Local police has launched an investigation into the incident.
A fire broke out in a running bus on National Highway 34 in the Khurja Dehat police station area of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, fire department officials said. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Kumar Sharma said: "We received information about a bus catching fire around 9:15 pm. The bus was traveling from Delhi to Hathras. The fire has been extinguished. No casualties have been reported." According to officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Reports said that passengers broke windows and jumped off the bus to save their lives. Eyewitnesses reportedly said more than 60 passengers were on board the vehicle. Police teams and fire department officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. The blaze was eventually brought under control. Local police has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes just days after a running bus caught fire near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, claiming the lives of at least 22 people and injuring over a dozen others. The bus was traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur on October 14 when the tragic incident unfolded. A state-level investigation later found that operators of the bus had committed major violations of safety standards. "The bus company had illegally modified the vehicle...As a result, most of the victims were trapped inside and burned alive," the probe panel's head OP Bunkar said in a statement.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

