INDIA

After Jaisalmer bus fire accident, four friends burnt alive in Rajasthan's Balotra after Scorpio catches fire following collision with trailer at Mega highway

At least four individuals were burnt alive after their Scorpio car caught fire after it collided head-on with a trailer in Rajasthan's Balotra district.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

At least four individuals were burnt alive after their Scorpio car caught fire after it collided head-on with a trailer in Rajasthan's Balotra district. five friends from Gudamalani (Barmer) were returning from Sindhari at 12 am, when their car collided with a trailer near Sada village on the Mega Highway, around 1:30 am on Thursday. The incident occured about 30 kilometers before their village. 

Four men identified as Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), died on the spot due to burn injuries, while the car driver  Dilip Singh, was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital.

Police officials said, "All four youths were completely burned. The bodies will be identified through DNA testing by their relatives and then handed over to their families."

According to the police authorities, all the bodies were completely charred and shifted to the Sindhari Hospital mortuary. The collision led to a massive traffic jam on the highway, which lasted for nearly an hour until police removed the burnt vehicles.

Jaisalmer bus fire

In another tragic incident, At least 20 people have died after a private bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire near the Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The deaths have been officially confirmed, while their dead bodies have been recovered from the bus. Officials have said that only after DNA sampling would the deceased be identified. Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. The rescue operations are underway.   

PM Modi expressed condolenses for the family of victims and announced Rs 2 lakh.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," PMO said in a post on X.

 

