After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for...

After former Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns, the elections for the appointment of next Vice President of India are scheduled for September 9.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for...

After former Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns, the elections for the appointment of next Vice President of India are scheduled for September 9, Election commission confirms. 

Election commission has released a full schedule for the vice presidential poll.

  • Issue of Election Commission’s notification- 7 August, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Last date for making nominations- 21 August, 2025 (Thursday)
  • Date for the Scrutiny of nominations- 22 August, 2025 (Friday)
  • Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures- 25 August, 2025 (Monday)
  • Date of polling (if necessary)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Date of counting (if required)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)
