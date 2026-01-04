INDIA

After Indore, contaminated water tragedy hits Gujarat's Gandhinagar, over 100 hospitalised with typhoid

After Indore, Gujarat's Gandhinagar is experiencing a significant water contamination crisis that has led to a major typhoid outbreak, primarily affecting children. According to reports,104 suspected typhoid cases have been reported, with affected areas concentrated in Sectors 24, 25, 26, 28 and the Adivada area.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW