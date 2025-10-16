After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

India-Russia defence ties strengthen with Su-30 jets, T-90 tanks, and BrahMos missiles, reinforcing strategic partnership despite US concerns.

After India agreed to stop buying Russian oil under the US pressure, Moscow has pushed defence cooperation and offered many new weapons, including fighter jets. It included joint production of hypersonic cruise missiles, Su-30 MKI jets, T-90 main battle tanks, AK-203 rifles, and naval frigates. Earlier Wednesday, US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "assured" him that India would stop the purchase of Russian oil. He said, "I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop." However, in statement issued after, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that safeguarding the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario is the government's priority, and the country's energy imports "are guided entirely by this objective."

Reacting to the development, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Thursday that the import of Russian oil is beneficial for New Delhi. He said, "India and the US are independent in their decisions, and we do not interfere in those issues. Our oil supplies are very beneficial for the Indian economy and the welfare of the Indian people."

Emphasising the bilateral relations and defence cooperation, he said, "For more than six decades, uninterrupted cooperation in defense has served as the backbone of India's armed forces. This cooperation long ago moved beyond a traditional buyer-seller model to joint production and full technology-sharing arrangements." Explaining the joint production of military hardware, Alipov said, "Our shared achievements, including the joint production of BrahMos supersonic and soon-to-be hypersonic cruise missiles, Su-30 MKI jets, T-90 main battle tanks, AK-203 rifles, and naval frigates in India, will continue to expand."

He also hinted at the future cooperation and said, "Building on this legacy, we can move confidently toward local production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, supporting India's AMCA program. Discussions are also underway on drones, anti-drone systems, advanced radar, and other force multipliers."

The Russian Ambassador to India also emphasized that the bilateral relations are old, traditional, and time-tested and not to be deterred by other factors. Alipov said, "This cooperation is unique because it is rooted in battlefield experience that Russia willingly shares with its Indian partners. The same applies to our joint trilateral services military exercises, Indra, the latest of which concluded yesterday in Rajasthan, as well as our participation in multilateral naval exercises such as Milan and the SCO anti-terrorist drills peace mission."