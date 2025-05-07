Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali hours after India carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor.'

Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali hours after India carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor', prompting an "appropriately" response from the Indian Army. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area.#IndianArmy is responding appropriately in a caliberated manner. pic.twitter.com/Bo7Cf8ISzn — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, said MoD. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today, the MoD added in its statement. Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Army said: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!" In an earlier post, the Army had written: "प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः" Ready to strike, trained to win.

