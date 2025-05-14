The move comes amid rising public sentiment against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following their expressions of support for Pakistan after India's recent military operation, 'Operation Sindoor'.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkiye, citing national security "considerations". In a statement posted on X, JNU said, "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation."

The move comes amid rising public sentiment against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following their expressions of support for Pakistan after India's recent military operation, 'Operation Sindoor'. Travel industry sources said over 15,000 bookings from Uttar Pradesh to Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been cancelled in the past few days. Several travel agencies and airlines are offering full refunds in view of the situation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack. According to defence officials, Pakistan attempted drone intrusions at 36 locations between Leh and Sir Creek on the night of May 8, reportedly using Turkish-origin drones, with approximately 300 to 400 drones involved. The Indian Armed Forces brought down several of these drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Preliminary forensic analysis of the debris suggests that some of the drones were Turkish-made, including the 'Asisguard Songar' model and Turkish-origin UAVs named 'Yiha' or 'YEEHAW', as per an official statement. The situation has already shown how deeply intertwined national sentiment is with tourism. India's call for a boycott reverberated across the sector and prompted significant cancellations after Operation Sindoor.

READ | Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra becomes Lt Colonel in Indian Territorial Army

The Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)