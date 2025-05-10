After the escalation between India and Pakistan came to a halt following an intervention by the US, the Congress demanded the government to conduct a special session of the Parliament and emphasised that "the country deserves to know what it has achieved and what India has lost".

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "It is unprecedented that we get to know this from the American President... Therefore, the questions that India wants to ask can only be answered through a special session of Parliament. Therefore, Congress demands a special session of Parliament and all-party meeting".

"The country deserves to know what it has achieved and what India has lost...the victims of Pahalgam would also like to know whether justice has been served to them or not", he added.

In addition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has called on Prime Minister Modi to call a special session of Parliament with regard to the India-Pak conflict.

"The Prime Minister is requested to call a special session of the Parliament and give date-wise and point-wise information from the terrorist incident of Pahalgam to the ceasefire, taking the country into confidence so that all Indians through the Parliament in one voice express their gratitude to the courage and valour of the Indian Army and express their views on various aspects and a common message from the whole of India goes to the country “Aantakistan” which runs a laboratory of terror," he posted on X.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that after long nights of talks mediated by the US, India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This comes as Pakistan attempted to direct drone and missile attacks at the Indian bordering states following India's 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack - which claimed 26 innocent lives.