After Hyderabad bus fire tragedy, fire erupts in bus in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to..., 2 burnt alive, several injured, watch

Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission
Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...
Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?
Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists
HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day
Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas
INDIA
In a tragic incident in Jaipur, two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured, after a bus caught fire in Jaipur, while it was on its way to Delhi, after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Todu village.
In a tragic incident in Jaipur, two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured, after a bus caught fire in Jaipur, while it was on its way to Delhi, after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Todu village, under Manoharpur police station.
The bus was carrying labourers to a brick kiln located in Todu village when the accident occurred near the kiln site.
Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural) Rashi Dogra Dudi said, the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village when it touched an electricity wire, it caught fire, which was later doused.
Following the incident, the bus engulfed in flames, leaving several passengers trapped inside. Many locals helped labourers by pulling out many of them from the bus.
Police said the injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. However, five of the critically injured labourers were referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.
Deputy CM and Rajasthan Transport Minister, Dr Premchand Bairwa says, "A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been informed that the bus was crossing under a high-tension wire when the incident took place. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. An investigation is being done on the incident..."