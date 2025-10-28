FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

After Hyderabad bus fire tragedy, fire erupts in bus in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to..., 2 burnt alive, several injured, watch

In a tragic incident in Jaipur, two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured, after a bus caught fire in Jaipur, while it was on its way to Delhi, after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Todu village.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

After Hyderabad bus fire tragedy, fire erupts in bus in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to..., 2 burnt alive, several injured, watch
In a tragic incident in Jaipur, two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured, after a bus caught fire in Jaipur, while it was on its way to Delhi, after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Todu village, under Manoharpur police station. 

The bus was carrying labourers to a brick kiln located in Todu village when the accident occurred near the kiln site.

Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural) Rashi Dogra Dudi said, the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village when it touched an electricity wire, it caught fire, which was later doused.

Following the incident, the bus engulfed in flames, leaving several passengers trapped inside. Many locals helped labourers by pulling out many of them from the bus.

Police said the injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. However, five of the critically injured labourers were referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment. 

Deputy CM and Rajasthan Transport Minister, Dr Premchand Bairwa says, "A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been informed that the bus was crossing under a high-tension wire when the incident took place. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. An investigation is being done on the incident..."

