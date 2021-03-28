After hooliganism in Punjab's Abohar, MP Subhash Chandra receives threat from so-called farmer leader

Just a day after a group of hooligans, who claimed to be farmers, assaulted a BJP MLA and tore his clothes in Punjab, a video has surfaced on social media in which a so-called farmer leader can be seen issuing direct threat to Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra.

In the video, the man who calls himself Ravi Azad, can be heard provoking the farmers of Hisar district to stop Dr Subhash Chandra from attending a programme on Sunday (March 28). Azad said that MP Subhash Chandra should be stopped from coming to 'Chandra Global Space' in Hisar at 7 pm on Sunday to address a programme. He also provoked the farmers and youths of Hisar to attack Dr Chandra in order to stop him from reaching 'Chandra Global Space'.

Azad also mentioned the shameful incident of Punjab and said that farmers and youths of Hisar should do the same what the 'farmers' did to BJP MLA Arun Narang. In the video, the so-called farmer leader can be heard calling upon the farmers and youths to attack Dr Chandra and teach him a lesson.

It may be recalled that BJP's Abohar MLA Arun Narang was mobbed by a large group of hooligans in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday and his clothes were torn off before the police came to his rescue and escorted Narang to a shop to protect him from rampaging mob.