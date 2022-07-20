After Haryana, Jharkhand, cop mowed to death in Gujarat in 3rd such incident in 2 days

Haryana DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, Jharkhand Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno and Gujarat Constable Karansinh Raj | Photos: ANI, PTI, IANS

A police constable on vehicle-checking duty was mowed to death by a truck on early Wednesday morning in Anand district of Gujarat. This is the third such incident in the country in the last two days where a police personnel was mowed down on duty.

Constable Karansinh Raj (40) was run down by a speeding container truck around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town.

"The constable was grievously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died around 11.30 am," said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai.

The driver left the vehicle at the spot and escaped. Efforts were underway to nab him, the official said. Truck was not found to be carrying any suspicious cargo, it was added.

The cop was on vehicle checking duty and tried to stop the truck which then hit him.

"The constable and a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan accompanying him chased the truck for a few kilometres in a private vehicle and overtook it," Desai said.

"Raj got down and signaled the truck driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him," Desai added. The truck driver has been identified.

This comes on the day when a woman sub-inspector on vehicle checking duty was mowed down by cattle smugglers in Jharkhand capital Ranchi. Yesterday, a Haryana deputy superintendent of police was crushed to death by a dumper he was trying to stop while investigating illegal stone-mining in Nuh district of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)