Following the arrest of a Jaish-linked terror suspect in Gujarat, another arrest in Delhi on Saturday has brought an alleged ISI-backed social media module under the scanner of security agencies. Here's what happened in the national capital.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested another suspected Jaish-linked operative in Vadodara. Investigators are examining whether the cases have a connection or not and also probing allegations that Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is using social media platforms to radicalise young people and recruit them for terror-related activities in India.

Delhi Police arrest suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested the suspected Jaish operative after putting surveillance on his social media activities. Now, the Delhi Police is investigating whether the arrested man had any links with the Gujarat operative, who was identified as Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a 22-year-old resident of Assam.

Investigators are also examining their alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers involved in radicalisation and recruitment of young people using social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram.

Is Delhi arrest connected to Gujarat terror case?

The latest arrest in Delhi came after the Gujarat ATS arrested a Jaish operative in Vadodara, who was allegedly planning an attack on security establishments, including the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in the city. During the operation, the ATS recovered an assault rifle resembling an AK-47, ammunition, two empty magazines, a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, and mobile phones from Kabiruddin.

Reportedly, several pictures and videos of the IAF station were found on his mobile phone, and the agency is examining his alleged communication with a Pakistan-based handler and the source of the weapon recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the investigation is currently underway as the Gujarat ATS is coordinating with Assam Police to investigate the accused's movements.