After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

The incident comes hot on the heels of a gruesome murder in Greater Noida where a woman was burnt alive by her husband and mother-in-law after years of dowry harassment. Both of them along with other members of the family have since been arrested. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Sanju Bishnoi with her daughter Yashasvi.
A school lecturer set herself and her three-year-old daughter ablaze in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Friday. The daughter, Yashasvi, died on the spot, while Sanju Bishnoi died during treatment on Saturday morning. Police have reportedly recovered a suicide note where Sanju said she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The incident comes hot on the heels of a gruesome murder in Greater Noida where a woman was burnt alive by her husband and mother-in-law after years of dowry harassment.

What happened to Sanju Bishnoi and her daughter?

On Friday, Sanju returned from work, sat down on a chair and poured petrol on herself and her daughter before setting themselves on fire. Police said the incident occurred at their home in Sarnada village under Dangiyawas police station. Nobody else was present in the house at that time. Neighbours alerted the family members and the police after seeing smoke coming out of the house. Following a post-mortem, Sanju's body was handed over to her parents. She and her daughter Yashasvi were cremated together.

What did Sanju Bishnoi write in her suicide note?

Sanju's parents, who hail from Fitkasni village of Jodhpur, have accused her husband Dilip Bishnoi and his parents of harassing her and inciting her to end her life. Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) with charges of harassment and abetment to suicide. Cops have collected evidence from the spot and taken Sanju's mobile phone into custody. In her suicide note, she has accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and a man named Ganpat Singh of harassment.

What happened in Greater Noida murder case?

The incident comes shortly after a similar case was reported from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman, was burnt alive by her husband Vipin and his mother following years of torture over dowry demands. Both of them along with other members of the family have since been arrested. Nikki's father has alleged that violent fights had taken place previously as well, but were resolved through family meetings.

