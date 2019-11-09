After governor's invite to BJP, NCP plans for 'alternative government' in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the BJP to form the government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it will vote against the saffron party on the floor of the House and will try to form an alternative government in the interest of the state.

The governor invited the BJP as the single-largest party in the state to form the government even as the deadlock with alliance partner Shiv Sena continues, 16 days after the state assembly results were declared on October 24.

"The Governor has invited the BJP to form the government. The governor should ensure whether the BJP has a majority or not otherwise there will be horse-trading. Despite that, if the BJP forms the government, we will vote against the BJP on the floor of the House. If the BJP government falls, definitely in the interest of the state we will try to form an alternate government," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

"We will see if Shiv Sena votes against BJP in the House to pull down BJP government. We will consider supporting an alternate government. We have called a meeting of all our MLAs on November 12. Sharad Pawar (NCP president) will also attend that meeting," he added.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP - the two parties that contested the recently-held assembly elections together - have failed to reach an agreement, creating an impasse in the state.

On Friday, with no end in sight to the standoff, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation to the governor.

Fadnavis has till Monday to prove his majority, failing which the Governor may ask Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state to form the government.

The Shiv Sena's claim of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years has not been accepted by the BJP.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the numbers to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

If the BJP refuses to form a minority government or fails to prove its majority, the Shiv Sena, the second-largest party, may stake claim to form the government.

The BJP claims to have the support of 121 members, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties, in the 288-member assembly.

However, Shiv-Sena secured 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, falling way below the half-way mark of 145 and therefore cannot form the government in Maharashtra independently.

The Shiv Sena could form the government if it seeks support from the Congress and NCP which have 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, the chiefs of both parties have so far refused to commit support to the Shiv Sena.