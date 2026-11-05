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After Google and Microsoft, Meta now offers voluntary exits to employees; details here

Meta has joined Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to some employees. Here's what the new plan offers and why tech companies are making this move.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

After Google and Microsoft, Meta now offers voluntary exits to employees; details here
Meta offers voluntary exits to employees.
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Meta has joined Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to some employees. According to a report by the French publication La Lettre, Meta has offered voluntary exit options to its employees in France. Interested employees have to apply by November 5. 

What is happening in France?

In France, Meta employs about 300 people. About 100 of them could be impacted by the plan, according to the report. Which roles will be affected is still unclear. Unlike Microsoft or Google, where employees can decide individually, Meta’s plan in France is based on a collective process.

It is referred to as RCC in French labor law. It indicates that the business bargains with trade unions for a voluntary headcount reduction. Meta used a similar process in France in 2023. At that time, 88 employees left the company out of a workforce of about 350. It is not yet known if Meta will offer a similar exit plan in other countries. Approximately 66,000 people work for Meta worldwide.

What is Meta offering?

Since July, the proposal has been discussed. Employees would receive 2.15 months' salary for each year they worked at Meta under the proposed terms. They would receive 80% of their gross pay for ten months of mobility leave. According to reports, Meta is also thinking about providing assistance for professional retraining or launching a business. If verified, this would rank among the tech industry's more generous severance packages.

Also read: Virat Kohli Turns 38: From humble schoolboy to cricket 'King', know about his net worth, education, car collection

Why are tech companies doing this?

Tech companies are cutting jobs and investing heavily in AI. Google and Microsoft have offered voluntary exits, while Meta cut 8,000 jobs in April, moved 7,000 staff to AI roles in May and plans to spend $135-145 billion in 2026 on AI and data centres. 

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