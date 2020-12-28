Headlines

After 'Go Corona Go', Union Minister Ramdas Athawale coins another slogan for new COVID-19 strain

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the minister of state for social justice in the Modi government had himself tested positive for the virus in October.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:29 AM IST

After his earlier slogan "Go Corona, Corona Go" that became a meme material for social media users, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday coined another slogan "No Corona, Corona No" in an attempt to combat the new more infectious strain of coronavirus, that was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale said, "Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, No Corona, Corona No, Corona No.

"Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country within a month or two and that COVID-19 will have to go ultimately.

The minister had himself tested positive for the virus in October.

Asked about farmers' protest on the new Agriculture laws, the Republican Party of India chief said, "The demands of the farmers to take back the laws is not possible in a democracy, however, to make amendments and improvement in the law is the responsibility of the government and the Parliament."

"The government has said that it is ready to make amends in the laws where the farmers have problems. So with the meeting ahead on December 29, a way will be out," he said.

When asked that NDA has lost its alliance partners over the issue, and what about the RPI, the Rajya Sabha MP and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi government said, "RPI will never take back support to the NDA. It will remain with NDA and Narendra Modiji."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

