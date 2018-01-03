Headlines

After Giriraj Singh's comment, BJP MLA Vikram Saini says 'irresponsible leaders allowed Muslims to live in India'

After Union Minister Giriraj Singh blamed Muslims for the 'growing population in the country', another BJP leader made a controversial comment about the minority community. BJP MLA Vikram Saini blamed 'irresponsible leaders who allowed Muslims to live in India'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2018, 03:09 PM IST

BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making controversial statements, has claimed that India is a country for the Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan'.Khatauli MLA Saini made the statement at an event held here on Monday.

He said that some "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India.

"During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini claimed.
When asked to comment on his statement, Saini refused to reply, saying he was busy.

Earlier, in an interview with News 18, Giriraj Singh said, "The growing population of the country, especially Muslims, is a threat to the social fabric, social harmony, and development of the country."

Giriraj Singh had last year slammed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bansali over the Padmavat (then Padmavati). "Does Sanjay Bhansali or anyone else have guts to make films on other religions or comment upon them? They make films on Hindu gurus, gods & warriors. We won't tolerate this anymore," he had said.

Last year, Saini had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows, sparking a controversy. Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act. 

With inputs from PTI

